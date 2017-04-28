Action plan launched to empower youths

The launching of a five-year Youth Action Plan was held at Matkomnai village in the North Fly District recently witnessed by youths from the villages and Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA)Trust regions.

OTDF manager Programme Services – Sustainable Development Eric Kuman said the (2017-2021) plan placed emphasis on empowering youths through social, economic and technological activities.

This sort of plan was needed to ensure a secure, prosperous and sustainable future for young people and their participation in their communities.

He said the plan focused on how young people in the mine villages and the CMCA corridor would participate in the growth and development of the province through socio-economic activities such as semi-commercial agriculture (rice) and agro-forestry (rubber and eaglewood).

“We want to give them hope to live up to their full potential by properly planning out their aspirations by putting them on paper to guide them,” he said.

“We look forward to their participation in growing rice, eaglewood and rubber.

“Including young people in community development encourages them to become better individuals and leaders.

Catholic youth coordinator for the Daru-Kiunga diocese Peter Saluen thanked OTDF, NYDA and all the youth leaders for guiding the youths in drawing up the plan.

