Actions speak louder than words

THERE is something funny about the way people in positions of power come out in public complaining rather than doing something about whatever they perceive to be wrong.

Many a time we hear Cabinet ministers come out complaining about the state of affairs in their departments or in government or in the country.

Many a time we hear the same complaints from the members of parliament and from department heads.

If these people in positions of power are complaining, if they are implying to all that they are unable to do anything, that their job is beyond them, then all is lost.

If they cannot do it, then who else do they think can fix the problems they are complaining about?

The people also do not want to know what they already know. They do not need to be reminded of the hardships they face daily.

For example, an MP who visited the Port Moresby General Hospital said he was “shocked” about the state of affairs there.

We are shocked that he is shocked because he should have been aware of it. What he is suggesting is that it is the first time he has visited the hospital.

The conditions at many hospitals and health centers have been reported and debated for years. In addition, shock does not translate into action.

What we would rather expect is if MPs can table a motion in Parliament to initiate an inquiry into why there is a shortage of essential medicine and equipment in hospitals throughout the country.

That is action, not talk or shock.

It is quite interesting that some new MPs will soon be travelling back to their provinces and expressed shock and disbelief at the state of schools, water supply, sanitary services.

Deal with it. Nobody wants to know. What the people most want to know is what is going to be done about the schools, hospitals and communities in that province and elsewhere. Action is what is needed, not just words. Words have the nasty tendency of remaining out in the mental ether and of re-emerging at some future date to condemn you. Papua New Guineans do not want to hear of proposals either. They have lived with promised actions all their lives. They want to see it done. Actual action, not proposed actions.

The Government has made a lot of proposals to the people of PNG. The people can be forgiven if they remain sceptical still. They have been given proposals before.

They need to see the proposals come to life. They want to hear over the next few days whether or not the first legislative draftsmen has been given directions to draft legislations that the Government has proposed to table or amend.

We have had enough of hearing about proposals to fix the Highlands Highway. Not many of us are engineers, economists or financial experts to appreciate fully the details of how to finance such an undertaking.

We would appreciate it all the more if a photograph could be shown of scores of road construction equipment at Lae port ready to be shipped up the highway to start fixing up the highway.

The same applies to every other project or programme that is being proposed. Seeing some action will be a breath of fresh air in the stuffy room of promises.

Action speaks loud.

