ADB: Investment in infrastructure is vital

MORE investments in infrastructure are needed to support continued growth in Asia and the Pacific to combat climate change, Asian Development Bank president Takehiko Nakao says.

Nakao opened the annual general meeting of ADB’s board of governors on Thursday at Yokohama, Japan. He said investment in infrastructure would remain a priority for ADB as the bank prepared a new long-term strategy to respond to rapid regional changes.

Nakao said ADB’s future direction would be led by Strategy 2030, ADB’s new long-term strategy that would map the best ways the bank could support Asia’s growth and address development challenges, urbanisation, aging and widening inequalities.

ADB continues to hold consultations on the strategy with many stakeholders from around the region and donor countries.

