ADB’s Asia-Pacific operations reach K100 billion

THE Asian Development Bank operations for Asia and the Pacific reached an all-time high of US$31.5 billion ( about K100bn) last year, according to bank president Takehiko Nakao.

It represent a 17 per cent increase from the US$26.9 billion (K85.45bn)recorded in 2015.

“The increase in our development financing to Asia and the Pacific is reflective of our strong commitment to reducing poverty and improving people’s lives in the region,” he said.

“As ADB celebrates 50 years of development partnership with its member countries, we will strive to remain the region’s premier development bank by providing financing, knowledge and partnership.

“ADB will continue to improve by becoming a stronger, better, and faster bank to help the region achieve its development objectives.

“The region faces many challenges such as implementing the sustainable development goals, climate change, increasing inequality, rapid urbanisation, aging and disaster risk management.”

Approvals of ADB loans, grants, technical assistance and co-financing have been growing steadily over the years as development needs in the region continues to rise.

Approvals of loans and grants for sovereign (government) and non-sovereign (primarily the private sector) operations by ADB itself reached a record US$17.5 billion (K55.59bn).

This represents a 9 per cent increase from US$16.0 billion (K50.8bn) in 2015.

Non-concessional loans from ADB’s ordinary capital resources amounted to US$14.4 billion (K45.72bn).

Concessional loans and grants from ADB’s Asian Development Fund reached US$3.1 billion (K9.84 billion), with US$2.6 billion (K8.25 billion) going to loans and US$518 million (K1,644.5 million) to grants in the region.

Technical assistance, meanwhile, increased by around 20 per cent to US$170 million (K539.68 million) from 2015’s US$141 million (K447.61 million) figure.

