Additional ballot boxes arrive in Morobe: Official

AN additional 1200 ballot boxes for the elections needed in Morobe arrived on Monday.

Provincial election manager Simon Soheke said that brought the total number of boxes to be used to 1,500.

He said more than 400,000 ballot papers would be used.

The plastic ballot boxes were transported from the Highlands to Morobe following a request Soheke made.

Soheke said each of the 293 polling teams in the province will be given two ballot boxes each.

He said the rest of the boxes would be used in counting venues to store informal votes, exhausted votes and each candidates. There are 1060 gazetted polling places in the province; 55 of which are in the Lae and Ahi areas.

The other polling areas in the province are; Bulolo (166), Finschhafen (148), Huon Gulf (112), Kabwum (95), Markham (100), Menyamya (156), Nawaeb (109) and Tewai-Siassi (119).

Soheke reiterated that Lae, Ahi and Nawaeb and Wampar Urban will have a day’s polling on June, 29, the rest of the province will have two weeks of polling starting from Saturday to July 8.

Like this: Like Loading...