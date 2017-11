I just arrived in Port Moresby looking for greener pastures.

The situation here is far worse than back in the village in terms of basic health services.

I was ill with malaria and was searching for help around the city.

I couldn’t get help cheaply.

Privately-run facilities are very expensive.

For example an injection of artemether costs almost K350.

I think some regulatory measures should be taken to address this problem.

Bii Kowi Jawaka

