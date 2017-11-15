‘Address food security’

FOOD security needs to be properly addressed, Henganofi MP and chairman of the Constitutional Law Reform Commission Robert Atiayafa says.

“There are many forms of disasters affecting people’s lives. When disaster strikes, obviously food security becomes a real problem for the people as they lose gardens, farm lands and bushes – all food sources are affected,” he said.

Atiayafa urged the Department of Agriculture and Livestock to include food security on the agenda of the agriculture summit.

Atiayafa delivered relief food supplies to the people affected by the recent dry season in the Kafetina LLG.

Their food gardens have been destroyed and have started replanting.

He handed over K200,000 worth of food including rice and tinned fish.

Villager John Balipo said his kaukau garden was withered because of the dry weather.

