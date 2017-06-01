Reports by ELIZABETH VUVU

SIR Rabbie Namaliu says countries in the Pacific region must address money laundering and cross-border financing of terrorism as a matter of priority.

Sir Rabbie yesterday opened the Pacific Islands Regional Initiative meeting in Kokopo, East New Britain. He said de-risking was undertaken by a financial institution to close bank accounts so as to reduce its exposure to the institution’s capital base in light of anti-money laundering and cross border financing of terrorism.

“The events of Sept 11, 2001 in the United States combined with the increase in cross-border financing of terrorism and anti-money laundering have led to increased scrutiny of the financial flows between countries by individuals, companies and the financial mediators that handle those transactions,” he said.

Sir Rabbie said increased security had led to significant changes in risk appetite for many financial institutions resulting in internationally active financial institutions exiting relationships considered as high risk to their reputation.

“These adverse developments have reset the course of banking relationships from one that promote fair trade and openness to a more cautious framework aimed at minimising AML and CFT.”

He said the meeting would establish that digital finance played a significant role in the development of people to become active members and participate in the development of their countries.

