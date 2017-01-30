Address poverty in PNG: Official

STAKEHOLDERS in PNG have been challenged to take a holistic approach in addressing poverty in the country.

Country manager for Operation Mobilisation in Greece, Gabby Markus, told The National last week that poverty in the country and around the world could be addressed.

Markus is from East Sepik but was born and raised in Kerevat, East New Britain.

“Our programmes include working with victims of human trafficking, running centres for the homeless and the poor and relief and development mainly for refugees and migrants. We also focus on evangelism and discipleship programmes.

“I have been wrestling with the question whether God has called the church only to preach or also do other things to reflect his nature,” Markus said.

He said World Bank’s dream was to create a “world free of poverty.

However, the number of people living in extreme poverty “remained unacceptably high.”

