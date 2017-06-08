Address public servants’ problems

A LOT of policies and promises are belted out on a daily basis using the different means of communications by intending candidates for the 2017 National Elections.

Many are no different to each other except that they are worded and paragraphed differently.

Many good and articulate public servants have resigned to be in the contest, following in the footsteps of others who have done so in the past.

I even know of very senior people who used to be on positions of responsible in the various unions who have taken up political positions having used their former jobs as a stepping stone.

I do not wish to name people here.

Many who have eventually become Members of Parliament have not brought public servants issues for debate on the respected floor of Parliament.

The current situations faced by the public servants around the country are eating into their good senses and can only be addressed politically.

This is because the various unions have become very quiet over many years now.

A candidate who will include public servants yearly problems as a policy to be addressed in Parliament will definitely get my first vote.

Frank MacLachlan AMOIHA

Hohola

