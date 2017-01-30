Adequate seed, planting materials needed: Report

THE World Food Programme situation report for 2016 states that the country still needs adequate seed and planting materials to improve food capacity after the 2015 drought.

The report said the national capacity for seed multiplication should be enhanced so people could have a variety of seeds for planting.

It said food security in most highlands provinces severely affected by the drought had been slowly recovering.

“Most food crops would take months to recover and be ready for harvesting.

“Communities have been suffering from the drought and periodic frost conditions caused by the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phenomenon since mid-2015.

These events have seriously disrupted food production and led to food and water shortages.

“An estimated 1.47 million people in Papua New Guinea are food insecure, of which 180,000 are severely food insecure and require food assistance, specifically in the most affected local level governments – Kandep, Pilikambi, Upper Wage and Ware Rural in Enga and Hela provinces,” the report said.

The World Food programme distributed rice to the Highlands region with each household receiving 70 kilograms to last up to six weeks.

