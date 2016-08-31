Adjustments to budget timely: Bank

By GEDION TIMOTHY

BANK of PNG Governor Loi Bakani says the passing of the 2016 supplementary budget in Parliament last week was appropriate and timely.

Treasurer Patrick Pruaitch presented the adjustments to the budget last Thursday in Parliament featuring a cut in expenditure by K928 million. Government revenue forecast of K12.6 billion has been revised down to K10.7 billion – a shortfall of K1.9 billion.

The supplementary budget was passed to address issues created by a depressed oil price environment.

Bakani said in the bank’s quarterly economic bulletin for the March quarter that although international prices for some commodities had generally recovered from their lows in early 2016, most commodities remained well supplied making significant price increases unlikely.

“The World Bank expects oil price in 2016 to be around US$41 per barrel, which is a downward revision from their earlier forecast of US$51 per barrel made in January,” Bakani said.

Bakani explained that in 2016, revenue from oil and some other major export commodities would be lower than budgeted.

He therefore urged the Government to continue to be vigilant, cut non-essential spending and reprioritise expenditure in priority areas.

He confirmed the announcement of the Government’s borrowing from the international financial market as budgeted for in 2016.

He said the external financial support would provide budgetary financing, assist in increasing the level of foreign exchange reserves, and relieve the domestic market as the main source of budgetary financing.

“Given the country’s very low external debt level and credible debt-servicing track record, the Government has the capacity to source external financing to cover its budgetary needs for the next two years, and continue to have the debt-GDP ratio remain within the limit of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.”

