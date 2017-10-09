Administrator needed in EHP

As a concerned Eastern Highlander, I would like to air my concerns about the provincial administrator for EHP.

We have been without proper service deliveries for the past five years.

The people of Eastern Highlands deserves to have new provincial administrator to work with Governor Peter Numu.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and the National Executive Council should look into our saddened hearts and cries and appoint a new provincial administer to work and deliver services in Eastern Highlands.

Iyewoya

Goroka

Like this: Like Loading...