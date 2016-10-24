Administrator: Staff should develop physically, spiritually

THE Central provincial administration public servants sports competition launched in March ended with the grand finals earlier this month at Taurama Aquatic Centre in Port Moresby.

The sports day held every fortnight on Fridays was an initiative of the provincial administrator, Gei Raga, for all public servants to play sports as part of keeping fit and living a healthy lifestyle at home and work place.

“I want my staff to develop themselves through spiritual, mental and physical fitness, spiritual fitness is important to put God first in life, then we must have physical fitness to help our bodies to be fit then this in turn we help us to be mentally fit to do our work well and be fit at home as well.” Raga said.

Governor Kila Haoda said Central people must live as a family.

“We are a big family of Central to deliver services to our people in the province.”

He said sports was fun and brought families together.

“We are a big family of people working as public servants in the Central provincial government and administration,” Haoda said.

He also thanked all the public servants for their effort in the sports competition and awarded the Governors Cup to Team Red as the 2016 champions, followed by Team White and Team Blue and Black Lagatois.

