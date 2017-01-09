Administrator wants answers from officials

SENIOR officers in the Morobe provincial administration who gave out contracts without following proper processes have been asked to explain their decision, provincial administrator Sheila Harou says.

Harou said the officers had engaged the contractors to do jobs thus committing the Morobe government to pay for them.

The Morobe administration had to pay off some contractors last year whose claims dated back to five years ago.

“We have written to some senior officers asking them to show cause as to why they have given out contracts to service providers and committed the provincial government to pay for them,” Harou said.

“We have discovered that some of the contracts have been given out under dubious circumstances and without following proper processes.”

Harou said if the response from the officers were not satisfactory, disciplinary action will be taken against them.

This is to ensure this kind of abuse does not happens again.

The correct process is that government contracts costing K499,000 or above must go through the Provincial Supplies and Tenders Board (PSTB) for vetting and approval before the contracts are given out.

She said contracts for amounts below that figure were awarded by the PSTB chairman and a sub-committee.

“I have already issued a circular to all our department heads not to engage service providers on their own without following due process and committing the government to pay,” Harou said.

“My instructions are clear. I think they have understood it.”

