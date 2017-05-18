Administrators prepare for sports education course

SPORT administrators in the Momase region are gearing up for the inaugural Oceania Sports Education Programme (OSEP) course scheduled for June 5-9.

The two courses – sport in community and community coach and official – will be concurrently delivered by educators and staff members from the Momase and NGI regional office of the PNG Sports Foundation and National Sports Institute.

PNG Sports Foundation Momase manager Jeffrey Gideon said these facilitators were OSEP licensed trainers as educators, master educators and mentors.

He said each course would have 30 participants from rugby union, football, athletics, netball, AFL, volleyball, darts as well as school teachers. Gideon said the education programme’s vision was to set the benchmark throughout the region.

“Our team aspires to lead the training and development pathway for sporting personnel, volunteers and professionals and inspire more sport participants in communities and produce champions at the provincial games, regional games, PNG Games and national championships through the provision of quality sport education.”

This training is recognised in the Oceania region all accreditation will be validated by Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee coordinator and certificates will be issued by the Oceania National Olympic Committee headquarters in Fiji.

