Adult re-enrolment discouraged

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

THE Education Department discourages adults re-enrolling in primary and high schools, says Secretary Dr Uke Kombra.

He said adults who wished to continue their education could do so through the Flexible Open Distance Education Centre.

According to Stanley Peter, head teacher of Fogomau Primary in Nipa-Kutubu, Southern Highlands, young adults and married people have enrolled because of the Government’s tuition fee-free policy and it was hard for him to stop them.

Kombra said the enrolment age for students at elementary level was six years and by the time students reached Grade 12 they should around 18 or 19 years old.

“But in Papua New Guinea we have some who are coming in as early as five, some start age nine and 10 for many reasons so that’s the official age group that we have.

“However, there are certain reports that we have heard from across the country about adults enrolling in schools. The opportunities are there for them to enrol in a FODE centre, that’s the right school that is meant for them to complete their education.

“For some reasons the local school boards allow them to enrol which is not a good practice.

“We should not allow that to happen because we cannot have an adult staying in school with a very young child.”

“It does not create a kind of environment for a child to feel free to learn,” Kombra said.

“We heard about it on graduation days but we don’t encourage it. The right school that they (adults) should go to is Flexible Open Distance Education.”

