Adults get opportunity to complete education

By NICHOLAS SIREO

WIDOWS, orphans and former gang members were amongst those who have registered at the Lae Christian School of Tomorrow (LCST) to further their education.

Principal Mek Glare confirmed that 45 adults have enrolled and would be studying in the school using the Accelerated Christian Education (ACE) curriculum.

He said they accepted the students after they completed a bridging course last year through the ‘Stretim Yuts, Stretim PNG’ (SYS PNG) project initiated by Exodus Project Management, a not-for-profit organisation. Glare told The National that they have been using this curriculum over the years to teach young students but this year would be different with the inclusion of adults.

“Many have left school years ago due to various factors, however, SYS PNG has reignited their hope of completing their education,” he said.

Director of Exodus Project Management Noah Ariku said they were grateful for the partnership.

He said they would be assessing their performances to see if the curriculum is relevant to teach illiterate people. “We believe that the ACE curriculum can enable a student to complete Grade 12 in less than 12 years therefore our students can complete year 12 in six years,” he said.

Wisa Kumiong, 35, a widow from Tewai-Siassi said she is very pleased to have this chance of enrollment.

“It is a rare opportunity for me to continue studies despite my status and I thank all partners involved for making it possible for marginalised people to continue their education,” she said.

