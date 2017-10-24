Adventist association gives youths chance to stop drugs

YOUTHS at Mope in Bitapaka, East New Britain, have come together to address drug and alcohol issues.

The area is infamous for drug and alcohol-related issues.

Mope Adventist Students Association, which has been established to fight against problems caused by use of drugs and alcohol, was launched last Thursday.

Youths surrendered drugs and homebrew equipment at the launch of the association.

Association president Benitha Korne said the association aimed to address the high incidence of drug and alcohol issues.

It also aims to address issues of gender-based violence, high number of widows and single mothers, people living with disabilities, and lack of community services.

“We want to at least bring some changes to meet physical and social needs of people in the wards,” she said.

“We realised that in order to help the community, we have to impart knowledge and skills learned in our students association.”

Head of religion with Department of Youth Religion and Community Development, Warren Marape, commended the youths of Mope for rising up to the issues in the community.

He assured the association of the department’s assistance.

“The only liberation for mothers and girls is through education,” Marape said.

Bitapaka LLG president Cosmas Bauk reminded youths and the community that God has given them the power to stand up and make a difference in the community.

“The government is not the answer,” he said.

“We should not wait for the government to provide and bring about development.

“Today should not be about the blame game.

“We should start looking for positives and make changes within ourselves.”

Like this: Like Loading...