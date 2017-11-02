Adventist book centre holding clearance sale

The Adventist Book Centre (ABC) will be hosting its annual open day and clearance sale at Ela Beach, Port Moresby, on Sunday, Nov 5, from 6am to 2pm.

The ABC is a Christian bookstore that promotes health and wellness to the public and is the primary resource centre for the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Papua New Guinea and around the world.

Port Moresby ABC manager Emily Lassah said the ABC stores offer specific resources suited to the unique needs of men, women and children in the areas of family, children, youth, marriage, family life and finance.

Lassah said there were varied choices of Bibles to suit the scholarly right down to the young children who wish to learn more about God’s word.

In a world of increased uncertainty due to financial stress, political unrest and social disorder, rest and hope can only be found in God’s eternal word, he said.

“The grass withers, the flowers fade but the word of our God shall stand forever,”he said, quoting Isaiah 40:8

The ABC has a range of devotional items ranging from Bible study guides, daily devotionals and prayer resources for all ages and groups, Lassah said.

The ABC provides resources for church members for the activities planned for the year.

