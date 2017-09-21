Adventist group organises counselling retreat for women

Young women and girls of the Central Papua Conference (CPC) of the Seventh-day Adventist Church will be attending a counselling retreat this weekend at Korela, Central.

CPC women’s ministry director Joy Koi said the retreat was for young girls and women between the ages of 13 and 35.

Koi said it would be based on a series of topics which included real love, real beauty, real friend and real me.

“We have seen that the world is influencing our young girls in the church and they are leaving the church,” she said.

“They don’t see themselves as important as how God has created them — fearfully and wonderfully and sometimes girls just go out and misuse their bodies which is

not right and it also affects their future.”

Koi said they wanted to help young girls in their early teens so that they would not regret anything in the future.

“We want to help them to remain in the church and help them know that there is a better life in God than what the world is offering outside.”

Koi said in preparation for the retreat, the South Pacific Division (of the SDA church) women’s ministry director Erna Johnson came from Australia and facilitated a four-day training for the leaders and counsellors last week at the Hohola SDA Church. Johnson was invited because she wrote the resource book that would be used for counselling during the retreat.

