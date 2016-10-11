Adventist laymen graduate

THE New Britain New Ireland Mission of the Seventh-day Adventist Church had its first laymen training school graduation at Rarakos SDA church ground in East New Britain last Monday.

The mission had embarked on training local church leaders to lead in driving its total membership involvement programme (TMI).

This programme is in line with the mission’s five-year strategic plan.

Department of personal ministry sabbath school director Pastor Julius Divu said the school was focused on training more church leaders.

He said the programme would equip and empower the leaders in the areas of ministry and leadership.

Divu said the church hoped that more members and local church leaders would consider the training next year and onward.

The ENB Laymen School graduated 23 males and one female.

