Adventist students to host national convention

THE Simbu Adventist Student Association (Sasa) will be hosting its 28th national convention from Dec 25 to 31.

Sasa national secretary Wamil Kale Kobale told The National yesterday that the convention was an annual event where Simbu Adventist students starting from primary schools to tertiary institutions in the country and overseas came together to preach and reach out to the communities in providing basic services.

“Sasa was established in 1968 and this year, we will be hosting our 28th national convention at Pila in the Siane LLG, Chuave district,” Kobale said.

“Our theme for this year’s convention is Reunite in Christ.

“It is a time where young people revive and reflect on their lives in accordance with the Gospel.

“If we had not been faithful to his word, it’s time we reconciled, say sorry for our past and start new.”

Kobale said last year, the convention was held at Tanbakul area in Karimui-Nomane district.

“The association donated solar panels, clothes and provided free medical checks and conducted awareness on health and hygiene,” he said.

“These are our community obligations.

“This year, we are intending to provide water supply for Pila Primary School.”

Kobale said transport would be available at Kundiawa town on Sunday Dec 25, and all students were encouraged to make their way there.

Like this: Like Loading...