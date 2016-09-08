Adventists to hold youth summit

By NAOMI WASE

THE Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Central and the National Capital District (NCD) will be hosting a youth convention from November 24 to December 3.

Central Papua Conference youth director Pastor John Nebare said the theme of the convention was “Service and sacrifice”.

“It will be focusing on health dynamics, media evangelism and other interesting topics,” Nebare said.

The guest speakers are Pastor Randy Skeet and Pastor Taj Pacleb from the United States of America.

“We extend the invitation to all the young people and interested persons to attend the programme,” Nebare said.

There will be sessions on important topics on issues affecting young people in Papua New Guniea and the World as well.

“We expect more than 2000 young people or youths to attend the programme,” Nebare said.

The evening programme is open to whoever is interested or the public to come and listen to the word of God.

For those who will be attending the full programme, the registration fee is K220, including meals and accommodation for those coming from outside of the city.

Nebare said the convention will be held in Port Moresby but the exact venue is not yet confirmed.

