Adventists should not vote on the Sabbath

I have read with interest the question about Sabbath & the SDA eligible voters being urged not to vote on Sabbath.

I was reading the Bible and came across Mathew 12:1-8, Mark 2:23-28 and Luke 6:1-6 and all the apostles mentioned the same thing.

Jesus concluded: “The Sabbath was made for the good of human beings, they were not made for Sabbath. So the Son of Man is Lord even of Sabbath”.

Which brings me to the question why are these scriptures not being mentioned?

David and his men ate the bread that was meant for only the priests.

Jesus’s disciples’ ate the wheat in the wheat fields on Sabbath.

If all these great Biblical men did what they had to do on Sabbath, then why the SDA cannot cast their votes on Sabbath.

It’s what is written the Bible.

Most of the time the Bible is interpreted to suit one’s ideology.

I do hope all Sabbath worshipers read the Gospel of Matthew, Mark and Luke for understanding of what Jesus meant.

Joseph

Port Moresby

