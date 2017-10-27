Adventists provide health services to public

THE Seventh-Day Adventist Church (SDA) Goroka has organised a health expo this week at the Goroka National Park to provide free health checks and clinic services to the public.

Goroka Provincial Hospital physician Dr Christopher Ope said it was the first in the province and was organised and sponsored by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

He said partnering volunteers included doctors, nursing officers and health workers from the hospital and the SDA church-run health centres.

Ope said they volunteered to serve and provide basic health services for the people of Goroka and surrounding communities.

The expo will end today.

