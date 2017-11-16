Adventists travel to Moresby in bid to raise K1.2 million

TWENTY-FOUR Seventh-Day Adventist missionaries from Southern Highlands have travelled to Port Moresby to raise K1.2 million for their provincial church office project.

Group leader Mathias Anjo, who is also a pastor at Hont SDA church in Mendi, told The National that they have already raised K15,000 in their walkathon. They walked the Kokoda Track and arrived in Port Moresby two weeks ago.

“We came for two purposes. One is to proclaim the gospel of God to the people and two, to raise funds for our new multi-purpose building that will cater for our church activities,” he said.

He said the church project was planned 15 years ago and they were now trying to raise money to build it.

“This multipurpose project that we are trying to build will contain offices that will provide services for our church families, the community and our society as a whole,” Anjo said.

He said they have decided to travel to Port Moresby where people from all over PNG resided to find assistance for their project.

They have also written to individuals and businesshouses to assist.

Anjo said they travelled to Port Moresby at their own expense. They travelled from Mendi to Lae on a PMV bus, then got on a dinghy to Popondetta and walked the Kokoda Track.

“The 24 of us are from different SDA churches in Southern Highlands but we decided to come together to assist in proclaiming and building God’s kingdom in our province in spite of all the negatives that are happening in our society.”

