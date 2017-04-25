Adventists urged not to vote on Saturday

SEVENTH-day Adventist church president Pastor Kepsie Elodo has urged the church’s 294,000 followers in the country not to cast their votes on a Saturday – their Sabbath.

“While we respect our authority, God’s law is superior. According to Acts 5:9, let’s abide by God’s law,” Elodo said.

He appealed to the PNG Electoral Commission to respect the rights of the Seventh-day Adventists by allowing them to vote on other days than Saturday.

“Respect scrutineers and other election officials,” he said.

“Support and respect them so that the election process can take place as planned.” Elodo said the elections were important and urged church members to pray for trouble-free general elections.

“Every church member must pray so God will appoint good leaders to run our nation,” he said.

“We don’t want harm and destruction to lives and assets.

“Voters must respect each other and the Holy Spirit will provide peace that is needed.

“Unity is paramount in the church. Maintain unity before and after polling as much as possible.

“Don’t allow the devil to bring disunity among believers.

“Keep away from fights and destroying property.” Elodo warned that individuals who created disharmony during election should be disciplined by their local churches.

There are more than 1000 local congregations in the country.

Adventists observe their Sabbath on Saturday while others go to church on Sunday.

