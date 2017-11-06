Adventists walk Kokoda to raise funds

A GROUP of 24 pastors and missionaries of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Southern Highlands arrived in Port Moresby last Tuesday after walking the Kokoda Track for three days.

According to team leader and Southern Highlands Seventh-Day Adventist Church area supervisor Danny David, the walkathon was for two main reasons — to spread the love of God through messages and songs and to raise funds to build a Southern provincial SDA office headquarters.

“The office plan was done some 15 years ago but due to lack of funds, the proposed building never got started,” Kiwa said.

“The project is expected to cost K2.1 million.”

He said after arriving in Port Moresby that the team spread the word of through singing and sharing at Boroko, Manu and Hohola markets.

The pastors and the missionaries are now appealing to the Southern Highlands and the Hela communities in Port Moresby and those living in other centres of Papua New Guinea and overseas for their support towards the church project.

Pastor Danny David Kiwa can be contacted on telephone 71790067 for further information.

