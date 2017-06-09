Advisory committee to oversee election operations on the ground

By Muhuyupe Soranzi

THE machinery of the general election got another boost yesterday with the appointment of the election advisory committee.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato said the committee has an important task to assess the situation on the ground during this month’s general election and make recommendations to his office.

The appointment was confirmed by Governor-General Bob Dadae during a ceremony at Government House in Port Moresby yesterday.

“The election advisory committee is an important committee and they are going to make some key recommendations,” Gamato said.

He said that although the committee would make recommendations, the final decision was vested with the electoral commissioner.

“This committee only assesses the situation on the ground and makes recommendations,” he said.

“The set-up is in accordance with provisions under the Organic Law on national and local level government elections. It has never been used,” he said.

Gamato said the committee will cease to exist after the election.

The committee members are Chief Ombudsman nominee Richard Pagen, Transparency International nominee Richard Kassman and lawyer John Luluaki.

