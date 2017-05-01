Advocacy vital, says law expert

QUEENS Counsel Mal Varitimos says that the level of advocacy amongst lawyers in PNG is improving.

Varitimos, who spoke at a seminar organised by the PNG law Society on Thursday, said that advocacy was an art that lawyers should learn and practise.

“My encouragement directed to lawyers is work hard, prepare your cases properly and enjoy your work,” Varitimos said.

He said advocacy was the art of persuasion. He said the more persuasive an advocate became the more likely their client would succeed.

Varitimos who has been practising as a lawyer in PNG since 1997 presented a paper on practical tips as an advocate in the Supreme Court.

“I developed from practice and from making errors myself a check list of about 20 handy hints that might help practitioners,” he said.

The hints include being prepared for questions from judges, not rushing and remembering the Supreme Court rules and the Supreme Court Act.

“There is a tendency for lawyers to form the view that the more grounds they have for an appeal the stronger the case,” Varitimos said.

“Whereas the truth of the matter is that you need to identify key issues and your best grounds and advocate those grounds.

“It’s important to have these sorts of seminars so that people can learn and share their skills and ideas.

“In Queensland and in Australia, attendance at these events is compulsory.

“You need to attend 10 hours a year to be able to keep your practicing certificate because the law is about learning, it’s changing, it’s developing and it’s evolving.”

Varitimos said he was encouraged to find that young lawyers in PNG were enthusiastic to learn new things in the legal profession.

He said he intended to discuss with the PNG Law Society the possibility of staging a similar conference in Sept.

“Because in Sept the Queensland Bar Association is involved in training students at the Legal Training Institute (in Port Moresby) for one week,” he said.

“I will be coming up with other members of the Queensland bar and Justice John Logan of the Federal Court (of Australia) and of the court here (in PNG) to help educate the LTI students in September.”

Varitimos who was admitted as a barrister of the High Court of Australia in 1988 has been practising as a barrister, at the private bar for over 25 years.

