Aerodrome land guided by law, says official

By ALPHONSE PORAU

THE eviction of people living in the aerodrome areas can be done without summary checkmate orders because the land is protected by the law, a senior police officer says.

National Capital District and Central commander ACP Sylvester Kalaut said this after settlers were evicted from the National Airport Corporation land last week.

“The Aerodrome Business Concession Act of 2000 and the Civil Aviation (CA) Act of 2010 has been amended and it is a declared aerodrome land and is manage by National Airports Corporation,” Kalaut said.

“Police are empowered by the CA Act 2000 to assist even without a court order to evict people living on the land.

“They are authorised under the law to issue any eviction notice for people to be removed from the area, so you cannot go to the courts to get summary check orders.”

Kalaut said the land was regulated by law and evictions were carried out under the law.

“They do not need a court order, so long as you are within the aerodrome area, and when they give authorities and give eviction notice you move,” he said.

“Otherwise, if you don’t they will demolish your houses and evict you because the law allows such action.

“It is also reserved for future development or for emergency purposes for aircrafts.”

He said the penalty fine for non-compliance of the law was K4000.

