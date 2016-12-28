Affairs cause of violence: Official

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

EXTRA-marital affairs are causes of family and sexual violence, a representative from PNG Women and Children Rights Centre says.

Pualine Kenna, who cordinates the centre, said it provided advice and legal help to women and children who were victims of violence.

She said since the establishment of their office, they have assisted more than 20 women who were victims of violence.

Kenna said most of the violence women and girls faced in the society resulted from extra-marital affairs.

“It is actually the male partners that go around having extra-marital affairs.”

She said when their wives found out and questioned them, the husbands or partners use violence to silence them.

“Women end up getting bashed just so they could shut up and let their husbands continue what they are doing,” Kenna said.

She said the courts were there to assist women in giving urgent protective orders.

She said violence was not only faced by legally married people, but also by couples living together without legally married and in boyfriend and girlfriend relationships.

“So we are working with those victims to prevent their husbands from hurting them by granting them applications for courts to grant preventive orders,” Kenna said.

She said a fortnight ago, they issued a permanent preventive order to one of their clients to protect her from abuse and protects her for a year.

Like this: Like Loading...