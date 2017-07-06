AFL greats to help raise funds

Excitement is growing in the Papua New Guinea AFL community. Two of the game’s greats from different areas will visit our shores to share their stories and experiences of Australian rules.

Danny Frawley and Sabrina Frederick-Traub will be the special guests at AFL PNG’s fundraiser for the national men’s and women’s teams ahead of their tour to the AFL International Cup in Melbourne.

It promises to be an enriching and entertaining evening.

Both Frawley and Frederick-Traub have scaled the heights of the Australian national game.

Frawley played 240 games and captained the St Kilda football club in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was also the Richmond Tigers coach for five years and is currently a respected commentator and TV host on FOX Footy.

Frederick-Traub, at the age of 20, is already a grand finalist in the inaugural AFL women’s competition of 2017.

The Brisbane Lions star, Frederick-Traub stamped her potential by earning a Rising Star Award nomination for her on field efforts.

Frederick-Traub enjoys a keen following among PNG youth players, who keep up to date with developments through social media.

Any of them could tell you that the Lions were clever to secure Frederick-Traub’s signature for next season, keeping the hard-hitting player in Queensland.

Brisbane has become a second home for the young woman, who grew up in Western Australia after migrating with her family from England when she was seven years old.

Moving so far to a new country, football gave Sabrina a sense of belonging to something in those early days.

The fantastic success of the inaugural professional women’s Australian football competition means that Frederick-Traub now belongs to something very special indeed.

Frederick-Traub’s story is an inspiration to many young PNG athletes. In addition to her playing commitments, Frederick-Traub is currently working with the AFL as an Australia Post multicultural ambassador.

She also coached an All Nations team to a season win (with young players from places like Sudan, Zimbabwe and Japan playing their first ever games).

When asked about the upcoming visit to PNG, Frederick-Traub claimed that she is “beyond excited”. According to Frederick-Traub, the reason she “loves AFL so much” is not only for the game, but “how it brings people together you would least expect”.

It will be fascinating to learn first-hand from an athlete who was front and centre in the runaway success that was AFLW 2017.

From what started as a grassroots movement in the male-dominated world of AFL, the AFLW emerged onto the scene this year drawing massive crowds and television audiences.

That success – of which Frederick-Traub was a large part – provides a fine example for the further development of AFL in PNG.

It shows that hard work and persistence can take a competition from strength to strength.

Tables at the event can be booked by calling AFL PNG on 325 4943 to RSVP before July 12.

The PNG Mosquitoes and Flames will compete in the AFL International Cup from August 5-19.

