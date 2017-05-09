AFL Highlands hosts grand finals

By TONY PALME

THE Aussie Rules Football League (AFLPNG) development programme in Mt Hagen held its grand final matches on Sunday at the Tarangau Primary School ground.

Programme development officer Elizah Barewoi said they had exciting games that drew a lot of spectators and supporters.

In the Under 12 boys’ game, Kala AOG School edged out Mt Hagen Primary School (Tee School) with a score of 4.2(26) to 3.1(19). In the U-14 boys’ game between Tee School and Tarangau Primary School, Tee School won by a close score of 3.9(27) to 3.8(26).

In the U13 girls, Tarangau clipped Hagen United Primary School by 5.1(27) to 1.2(8).

In the U15 girls final, Tarangau came on top of Rebiamul Primary School. Tarangau U15 boys beat Hagen United.

Pale Wais and Sisi Arnold won the coaches award, George Yamog from PNG Power won the AFLPNG development award, and Biang Wani, security guard from Tarangau Primary School received the AFL PNG Development Mt Hagen award.

Barewoi said he was pleased with the skills exposed by the school kids, adding that AFL has huge potential in the Highlands.

The junior development programme has produced a lot of talented players some of whom have gone into other sports like rugby league.

