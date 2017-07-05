AFL to host regional development carnivals

AFL PNG will host regional development carnivals in the New Guinea Islands this weekend to identify local junior talent, according to a New Ireland AFL official.

New Ireland AFL development officer Herman Bubu confirmed that he had selected 70 athletes for the Lavongai local level government junior sides in Kavieng on Saturday at the Kavieng Court House Oval.

“These students were chosen from five local district schools during carnivals in May this year,” Bubu said.

“The July programme will help select youth players for regional representation and the chance to tour Australia next year as part of the Binatangs (boys) and Kurakums (girls) teams.”

The Kavieng event follows the Kokopo event on Friday.

These events follow on from similar carnivals held in Port Moresby and Morobe.

Bubu, who has headed the growth of youth football in New Ireland, announced the 70 participants’ names on social media last week and encouraged spectators and families to attend the carnival and cheer the players on.

He said the aim was to select boys and girls for further training in regional academies and eventual consideration for the team to tour Queensland playing in junior tournaments.

Other carnivals in the region are taking place today at Kimbe Secondary School for West New Britain players, and tomorrow and Friday at the Kokopo AFL field for East New Britain athletes.

