AFL PNG announces train-on squads

AFL PNG has announced its train-on squads for the men’s and women’s national senior teams.

The final teams will be put together from the train-on squads to represent PNG at the 2017 International Cup, to be held in August in Melbourne, Australia.

The train-on squad brings together the best AFL players PNG has to offer currently playing in the country as well as in Australia, most of whom have come through AFL PNG’s talent pathways.

This is the sixth International Cup that the PNG Mosquitoes men’s team will participate in and the second for the PNG women’s team, the Flames.

The Mosquitoes are the reigning champions and no doubt a top contender to win back-to-back International Cup titles.

PNG lost to Ireland in the inaugural cup final in 2002, lost to New Zealand in 2005, beat New Zealand in 2008 and lost again in the final to Ireland in 2011.

In 2014, PNG faced Ireland and beat them 6.9(45) to 6.6 (42) to take the most recent championship.

The final teams will be announced by the end of the month.

Mosquitos squad: Gideon Simon, Jeconiah Peni, John Ikupu, Stannis Agita, Ryan Agita, Matt Little, Willie Aisi, Emmaus Wartovo (Australia-based), Alois Mondo, Alphonse Jambarufo, Amua Pirika, Ananias Onea, Archie Eka Mai, Brendan Beno, Chrijen Amona, Chris Mong, Clyde Louis Pulah, David Topeni, Elliot Takolu, Freeman Keno, Greg Aki, Gregory Ekari, Hapeo Bobogi, Jason So’ong, Jeffrey Namete, John James Lavai, Joshua Pisep, Kataha Paulias Siwee. Kelly Kaugla, Laurie Logo, Luke Savere Jr, Max Lavai, Michael Macca Jr, Tamata’ane Rai, Nason Benjamin, Paul Phillip, Raymond Vogae, Schneider Wesley, Scott Johnson, Wesley Yuwi, Ben Tirang, Theo Gavuri, Lam Eddie, Larry Yangomina, Douglas Lai Jr; Flames squad: Samantha Bandi, Miriam Agita, Virginia Kiwa, Eliana Kaputin, Tina Hiditch, Ruth Cutting, Alison Gaur, Brigid Gaur, Dasheille Reid (Australi-based), Bronilda Kalepo, Piwan Kutan, Melcy Kopen, Vanessa Pisep, Phylia Pisep, Jessly Meli, Lylian Barnabas, Conchita Lalo, Manicha Mettakaisava, Valerie Mai, Taiva Lavai, Prudence Sindriwen, Sylvia Emeck, Maureen Bauwase, Vincensiana Kaipu, Loreen Iki, Lila Malabag, Vaine Lai, Gemma Kante, Jacqueline Mcdoa, Ruth Reddy (PNG-based).

