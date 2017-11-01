AFLPNG coaching workshop a success

Good coaches create good players was the was the theme of AFLPNG’s coaching workshop held at Kokopo Primary School in East New Britain last Friday.

Sports teachers from Kokopo, Kalamanagunan, Kabaleo, Baliora, and Sacred Heart International primary schools, as well as four senior men’s AFL players took part in an orientation to coaching certificate conducted by AFLPNG development officers Alfred Samario and Ben Vile, an AusAid volunteer.

The first half of the day was a practical course for participants to learn the four basic skills of AFL —kicking, hand-passing, marking and the running bounce. They also learnt fun and challenging games to engage children in AFL and how best to create a fun, safe environment for children to learn.

The second half of the day saw AFLPNG staff present interactive sessions on how to play AFL, the role of a coach, planning and preparation and umpiring.

Development officer Alfred Samario said the day was a success.

“As development officers, we are very happy to conduct teacher coaching clinics, because we are giving teachers the skills and knowledge to teach their students AFL in PE lessons whenever they desire. We regularly travel to schools to coach students, but this way schools are empowered and don’t have to rely on us every time to coach,” he said.

The workshop conducted two teacher coaching courses in Rabaul and Watom Island earlier this year.

Baliora Primary School sports teacher Daniel Wok said he enjoyed the theory sessions.

“I am new to the sport of AFL so I found the theory parts very interesting, especially learning all the rules, how to umpire, and what behaviours make a good coach,” Wok said.

Participants will be certified with coaching certificates at Kalabond Oval on Saturday.

