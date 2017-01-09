African charged

A MAN from Nigeria has paid a K50 fine and released after he was convicted by the Tabubil District Court in Western on Friday for illegal vending.

The court heard that police caught Nelson Emeka Okpaca from Anambara in Nigeria selling betel nut at a market adjacent to the Ok Tedi Mining Ltd’s sewerage treatment plant. It was against the company’s policy.

He told the court that Papua New Guineans had the same skin colour as Nigerians and he felt comfortable doing business in the country. He has been in Western for five years and admitted selling a variety of items including betelnut in Kiunga, Ningerum and Tabubil.

Tabubil District Court magistrate Billy Pidu told Okpaca that he was selling at the wrong place.

Pidu used Okpaca’s case as an example and urged PNG men to get involved in the informal economy.

He said a foreigner (Okpaca) had seen the potential for small businesses in the country while local men were too shy to get involved in the same.

