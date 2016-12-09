Aftermath of Fifa U-20 Women’s Cup

By ISAAC LIRI

AFTER almost a month of football in Papua New Guinea, that’s including preparations, the 2016 Fifa Under 20 Women’s World Cup came to an end last Saturday with Korea DPR triumphing over France in the grand final match. In a manner of speaking, PNG also won in some aspects from the soccer event.

This is the first time that PNG has accommodated a world-class Fifa match and the experience is harboured as great exposure for the host city, Port Moresby.

The local women’s team, sports administrators and young men and women who volunteered their help and time over the three-weeks also got a lot of mileage out of it.

As said before, PNG has stamped its mark on the world arena as not only a country that can host international encounters, but as a safe place thriving with cultural and wildlife wonders, friendly people and alluring scenery.

One sports administrator who has no doubt that PNG and PNG soccer especially, has reaped great benefits from the 16-country world tournament is FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup Chairwoman Sonia Bien Aime.

Aime says the legacy of the tournament will have ripple effects for years to come for PNG players and soccer players and supporters nationwide. For young girls and women, she forecasts a greater interest in the sport.

“I sincerely hope that this tournament will leave a legacy that women’s football will continue to grow here in Papua New Guinea so that each girl that wants to play football can do so.”

Local Organising Committee Chief Executive Officer Seamus Marten says one sure fact that has emerged out of the international event is that Port Moresby finally has the infrastructure and fields that football hadn’t had before.”

“Underpinning that of course it has been fantastic to roll out the Live Your Goals Program over the course leading up to the event and during the event as well and that will lead to a Meri football program across the country.”

On top of that there are other FIFA projects like the academies that are looking to be developed like the one in Kimbe specifically for women’s football.

Describing Nicolette Ageva’s historic Fifa goal as the inspiration for the newer generation of women footballers, he also plied the same hopes for the local referees who witnessed the performances of the match officials during the Women’s U-20 games.

Aime added that having the tournament in Papua New Guinea was a brilliant idea.

“You have the girls that have participated in this tournament, they had the opportunity to display their skills in front of the world, from the volunteer stand point we had over a thousand volunteers that received training as a result of this tournament and will be employable after this tournament so I think that everybody from the broad spectrum basically benefitted from this tournament.”

Fifa Competitions Manager in the women’s division Rebecca Smith praised the all-female crew running the PNGFA Stadium in Port Moresby.

“That is something we’ve never seen in a Fifa Women’s World Cup ever and we really hope that stadium remains with the PNGFA and with the women’s league now starting that will be a nice legacy,” Smith said.

“Also in terms of the pitches…there’ll be a maintenance program and seminars done on pitch maintenance so that would be an important legacy to leave behind as well.”

“We also had Fifa Legend and Ambassador Alex Scott here in PNG who has helped in inspiring young girls and the fact that she brought with her the PNG women’s teams on some of her visits that she did has inspired young girls not only in PNG, but all over the world to fight for their dreams and believe in their dreams.”

That, she said, will be the biggest legacy in terms of women’s sport.

