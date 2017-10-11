Agarobe plans town for Central

Central should have its own township away from Port Moresby, says Central Governor Robert Agarobe.

Agarobe said this during the Central cultural show at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby last Saturday.

“Central province do not have a township,” he said.

“Every province has a township; Madang has Madang town, East New Britain has Kokopo, but not for Central.

“That’s why I am looking at creating a new township.”

He said the provincial government was planning to set up a township either at Bautama along the Magi Highway, or at 14-Mile along the Sogeri Road.

“I am doing the due diligence,” Agarobe said.

I’m just checking on land titles to ensure that everything is order.

“We have a town plan which is already in place.

“One of our priority projects for my term is to have the Central township set up.”

Agarobe said that he aimed to economically empower the people by improving the public service.

“The idea for building the economy so that Central can generate its own money is a big challenge,” he said. “We are taking it one step at a time. It’s about building the basics up right and setting a good economic structure from the ground up.”

