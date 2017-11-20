Agencies addressing sorcery using short films

SHORT films have been produced to support the Sorcery National Action Plan (Snap) launched last Friday.

The initiative is part of the Yumi Sanap Strong campaign produced by the Kafe Urban Settlers Women’s Association in Goroka, Kup Women for Peace in Chimbu, Kedu Safe Haus in Milne Bay and the Nazareth Centre for Rehabilitation in Bougainville.

It is supported by the Consultative and Implementation and Monitoring Council, Department of Justice and Attorney-General, the University of Goroka, Centre of Social and Creative Media and the Queensland University of Technology.

The films are stories about positive changes in the community based on years of addressing violence and ensuring the safety of women.

They feature solutions which were developed to address sorcery-related and violence accusations.

The initiative is about:

Addressing violence stemming from sorcery accusations;

Dealing with the impacts of sorcery accusations and talking about the issues;

Harnessing the collective strength of the community; and,

Valuing human life.

The short films featured representatives from the community-based organisations sharing their experience as survivors of sorcery-related violence and accusations.

According to the National Research Institute, the government in 2015 introduced Snap to address sorcery-related violence in Papua New Guinea.

