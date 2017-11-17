Agencies aiming to deliver health awareness in Hela

THE Hela health authority, Marie Stopes Papua New Guinea and the Oil Search Foundation, are working to improve the delivery of sexual and reproductive healthcare and family planning services in the province.

Hela health authority board chairman Peter Botten and Marie Stopes country director Malmee Weerasiri recently signed an agreement in Hela to run the activities.

The Oil Search Foundation is funding the exercise.

Marie Stopes officials are working with the health authority officials in Hela to provide safe options for family planning.

Couples will be educated on making family planning choices which will help them increase economic benefits for their families, improve child security and reduce maternal and infant deaths.

Malmee Weerasiri said the agreement would enable Marie Stopes to provide access to family planning methods and contraceptives.

It includes the long acting reversible contraception to women seeking sexual and reproductive health services in Hela.

Botten welcomed the partnership on behalf of Hela health authority board and senior management team.

“Sexual and reproductive health, including family planning education are important because women make up half of the population and are active contributors to development in any society,” he said.

“The more we provide our women and men with reproductive health knowledge, the more chances we have of helping create better communities.”

Marie Stopes officials will operate out of the hospital and health facilities to conduct monthly family planning services, train health workers on family planning and counselling, engage youths to help convey the message on sexual and reproductive health and family planning services.

