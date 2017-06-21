Agencies’ forum input sought

CONSULTATIVE Implementation and Monitoring Council (CIMC) executive officer Wallis Yakam says government agencies need to actively participate in national forums in order for the council to be effective in playing its role.

Yakam raised this concern when speaking at the council’s annual national development forum in Port Moresby yesterday.

“The CIMC’s primary role is to facilitate an ongoing broad-based consultative process where the Government, private sector and civil society are provided the opportunity to collectively deliberate on policy issues that affect the development of this country and to be able to suggest options for improvement,” Yakam said.

“CIMC’s effectiveness depends very much on the Government willing to value the process and is seen to be responsive to the voices of civil society and private sector.”

Yakam said the meetings, seminars and workshops of the council, sector committees and sub-committees were good avenues which helped to open up communication between the Government, private sector and civil society.

Yakam said the forum provided opportunities for public education, and an avenue for the Government to obtain feedback from the public and to get authorities to explain the functions.

“I would like to ask the Government, through its various agencies, value the process and fully participate because most often the civil society and the private sector are quite disappointed when key staff of State agencies are not available in the forums to hear their views and concerns.”

This year’s forums will focus on quality leadership and community oversight.

The programme will consist of two days of regional development forums and two and a half days for the national forum.

