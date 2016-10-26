Agencies launch biodiversity project

By LUKE KAMA

A NEW boat and materials for a biodiversity survey in the Bootless Bay in Central/National Capital district were launched yesterday.

The survey will be conducted to establish a marine protected area as a pilot project in Bootless Bay.

The project, jointly implemented by Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica) and the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (Cepa), is the first of its kind in the country to come up with a model marine protected area for PNG.

Jica chief adviser for biodiversity conservation Konji Asano told The National yesterday that Jica was committed to supporting PNG Government through Cepa in protecting the country’s rich biodiversity.

“We decided to purchase the boat, state-of-the-art communication devices and a full set diving gear and accessories at the cost of more than K70,000 for this project,” Asano said.

“It’s a pilot project to develop a model marine protected area which can be used in parts of PNG so we are committed in developing the best model.”

Maino Virovo, deputy director for policy and corporate services with Cepa on behalf of managing director Gunther Joku, said the marine biodiversity survey was one of the major activities under the marine component of a much larger project through the implementation of the new policy on protected areas.

The project is funded by Jica and their support is timely.

Asano said the boat and the equipment were the property of Cepa and would be used in the project.

Related