Agency aims to promote local designers

A MODELLING organisation in Port Moresby aims to promote local designers overseas.

World Supermodel PNG national director Philma Kelegai told The National that they had engaged four locals to design different pieces to be modelled during their events.

“In our events, we are actually promoting our PNG designers who are creating pieces especially for the runway,” Kelegai said.

“So we are heavily featuring them because it is part of the competition as the pageant wants to showcase the country on the international fashion scene.

“So we got our designers to join to give them an opportunity because modelling itself is a big part of fashion industry.”

One of the four designers is Dr Jim Kari, a doctor at the Port Moresby General Hospital. Kari said he based all his work on the different artistic designs and tattoos of each province in the country.

“The categories that I will design for the World Supermodel PNG include evening wear, swim wear and casual wear,” he said.

The designs he has on some of his pieces include Motuan tattoo and Tolai (Rabaul) style of traditional wear.

