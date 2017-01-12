Agency fees excessive

CAN someone from the Seventh Day Adventist Education Agency please explain why the Carr Memorial Adventist School in NCD is charging K655 for its Grade 2 and Grade 8 students?

The break-up for these fees include a K370 agency fee while the balance includes a graduation fee, school uniform fees, computer fees and security fees.

Seventh Day Agency Schools throughout the country have joined the national education system since 2006 and thus are also beneficiaries of the school subsidies that have been budgeted for in 2017.

Will the parents and guardians of the students be refunded when the school receives its share of the subsidies?

If Catholic agency schools in NCD are charging below K10 as an agency fee for its schools, why is the SDA education agency charging K370, and what is the break-up of the fee.

I believe the fees are excessive and I call on the school’s board and the SDA Education Agency to justify why such fees are being charged.

Concerned Parent

NCD

Like this: Like Loading...