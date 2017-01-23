Agency gives hope to Grades 8, 10 leavers

AN education agency is giving hope by enrolling students who were not offered any space in secondary schools this year.

Pacific Pan Education Agency School in its Port Moresby is giving oppotunity to students to continue their secondary education.

Paulus Wandil Bang said 2017 enrolment for Grades 8 and 10 students missing out selection into secondary school had been open since Dec 1 and will close on Saturday. The agency’s motto is to ‘getting failing students back on the pathway to excellence and accreditation’ which is driving the agency to empowering school leavers for a good future.

“We want to ensure all citizens were educated to see the Government’s education policy under the millennium development goals (MDGs) and the Vision 2050 policies are concurrently and readily fulfilled through private-public partnership,” Wandil said.

He said the school focus on integral human resource development through discipline, life-skill training and quality standard-base education to educate and increase the level of literacy in the country.

“We had nine qualified and experienced secondary school teacher in 2016 and will increase that to 13 in this year to teach this year.”

The school is located at Gerehu Stage two.

