Agency needed to monitor forces

Despite police training, it is common for police officers to abuse their power or to act on unjust assumption which leads to police harassment, discrimination and false arrest do occur as a result of this.

The majority of police assault and abuse cases involve either excessive physical force or sexual misconduct.

Police officers are known for never speaking out against each other under the code of conduct known as the “blue wall of silence”.

Since they are essentially under the supervision of each other, this code tends to make officers feel like they can commit acts of harassment, discrimination and false arrest without fear of repercussions or disciplinary action by their supervisors.

In addition, no person should suffer unfair treatment at the hands of the police officers-especially when their purpose is to serve and protect you.

If you or a loved one is a police brutality victim, police discrimination victim or a false arrest victim, you may be eligible to recover compensation for your pain, suffering, medical expenses and more.

But is this the solution?

The view of addressing police brutality in PNG is still one of the most challenging issues that even obstruct the development pattern of this democratic nation.

Major challenges in mitigation police brutality have been wantok abuse, political influence and importantly unethical acts or behaviour of police officers, that ultimately has been violating human rights to freedom of movement, life and property in the country.

In short, the PNG National Government should form a new agency or force as to be named as the “National Police Monitoring Planning Coordination and Disciplinary Force”.

Therefore, the next successful government should pass a bill in parliament for its enactment in PNG.

Issues related to police officers are widespread and raising.

The force must be established and its major roles are to do monitoring, planning, coordinating and discipline who are found to be the cause of brutal activities.

If cases are very extreme, they can be sent to prison or prosecute them under the “Death Penalty Law” in the country.

Fenebe Ibusubu

NCD Port Moresby

Like this: Like Loading...