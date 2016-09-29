Agency study finds Mt Hagen market brings in millions of kina

MORE than K40 million worth of transactions on fresh produce occurs in a Mt Hagen market every year, a study by the Fresh Produce Development Agency has found.

The market continues to become an important hub for farmers across the districts in Western Highlands, Jiwaka and Simbu provinces.

The study, conducted last year, found that farmers provide an aggregate volume of more than 35,000 tonnes of fresh produce per year in this market. Of the total volume that is traded in the Mt Hagen market, 6600 tonnes of mixed vegetables valued at K12 million is consumed in the township annually.

The market hub creates an opportunity for high concentration of different levels of buyers, ranging from individual vendors, small-tolarge fresh produce wholesalers, fast-food buyers, restaurants and wholesalers.

The higher diversity of buyers is made possible by the supply of a range of high quality fresh produce at relatively affordable prices, compared to other markets in PNG.

Catering companies at mining sites and in major cities in the country absorb a larger proportion of produce from this market.

The farmer-marketers who produce to supply distant markets, especially distant open urban markets in PNG, also supply significant volumes of produce from this market.

The crops supplied by the farmermarketers comprise hardier crops such as kaukau, English potato, and English cabbage.

It was noted that farmers supplying to Mt Hagen markets sell to two major markets; fresh produce traders and the Mt Hagen municipal market.

The Mt Hagen Municipal Market serves as the main source for the local food demand in town and the surrounding areas, while traders and a wholesalers procure primarily for distant markets from contract suppliers.

